Free under-the-stars Rocky event to unveil mystery gift

BLOCKBUSTER: Jacob Tremblay and Julia Roberts in a scene from the movie Wonder. Supplied by Roadshow Films.

BLOCKBUSTER: Jacob Tremblay and Julia Roberts in a scene from the movie Wonder. Supplied by Roadshow Films.

CENTRAL Queensland families are in for a big, free, under-the-stars surprise.

An outdoor screening featuring Son of Big Foot and Wonder, which is still in cinemas, is coming to the Rockhampton Music Bowl this month.

The event is delivered and hosted by Optus to bring locals together and create some Christmas excitement.

The Telco will also unveil a giant, secret gift at the Movies Under the Stars night on December 17 with pre-screening entertainment and giveaways from 4.30pm.

You do not need to purchase tickets, just pack your picnic blanket and come along and enjoy the films.

The entertainment-packed evening will build to a grand unveiling at the end of the screening, where the community's giant gift will have its yellow and teal trimming torn off.

Optus vice president for regional Australia, Maurice McCarthy explained why this is such an exciting and important community event for the region.

Optus will host a free, under-the-stars event at the Rockhampton Music Bowl. Pictured is the Carols by Candlelight event to be held at the same location. Contributed

"Our strong 4G network in Rockhampton allows locals to easily access entertainment via their mobile device," Mr McCarthy said.

"Movies Under the Stars brings together everything that we represent at Optus; community, relationships, entertainment and a strong 4G network.

"We're also celebrating the whole community coming together, which is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season."

Optus customers will have the chance to reserve one of 50 VIP tickets and receive priority seating, a lazy bed to watch the movie, lots of tasty treats and an Optus giveaway bag.

Customers can register at http://offer.optus.com.au/bigmovies/.