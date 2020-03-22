Free weekend summary of COVID-19 news for CQ

VIRUS THREAT: People around Queensland are taking steps to minimise the risk of the COVID-19 virus pandemic. Read our latest information about what is happening here in CQ.

THE breakneck speed of developments regarding the spread of the COVID-19 viral pandemic has been difficult for us to keep pace with but The Morning Bulletin has compiled this free summary of details gathered over the weekend.

While Central Queensland has escaped having any new cases of COVID-19 in recent times, other parts of the state haven’t been so lucky.

Queensland now has 37 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the state total to 221.

Queensland Health has released the list of flight details associated with the state’s novel coronavirus cases.

Contact tracing is under way for a number of passengers on board a flight from Brisbane to Mackay as Queensland Health issues a public health alert.

Of the 69 flights, one flight into Mackay has been highlighted by Queensland Health as revelant to Central Queensland.

Passengers in rows 11 through to 15 on-board Qantas flight QF2512, which landed in Mackay on Monday March 9, are advised to self-isolate for 14 days and contact a doctor immediately if they become unwell.

The Prime Minister has announced a second $66 billion package taking Australia’s total stimulus to $189 billion.

It features a tax-free cash payment of up to $100,000 for businesses and and some welfare recipients will receive another $750.

There will be a temporarily doubling the Jobseeker Payment, previously called Newstart; and people will be able to access $10,000 from their superannuation in 2019-20 and 2020-21

Unsecured small business loans up to $250,000 will be guaranteed and deeming rates will be reduced by a further 0.25 per cent.

Authorities have also recommended halting all non-essential travel within Australia immediately .

Changes have been made speeding up voting and making it safer for locals, with candidates and their supporters no longer being able to canvass voters or hand out how-to-vote cards.

