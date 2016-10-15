Free Wi-Fi takes over Rocky CBD

WI-FI BOOST: One of the new smart poles on Quay St, installed as part of the Riverbank Redevelopment.

FREE Wi-Fi has hit Rockhampton's CBD, with a host of new digital features marking an Australian first right on Quay St.

New 'smart poles' feature among digital LED banners, facade lighting, music and smart cameras rolled into the 'IntelliStreet' technology.

Within the Rockhampton Regional Council's CBD Redevelopment Framework, which outlines a 20-year vision for the city heart, is to provide expanded free WiFi to outdoor locations within the CBD and key hot spots.

This latest addition in the $30 million Riverbank Redevelopment marks a "paradigm shift" in street lighting, according to mayor Margaret Strelow.

"Our beautifully-lit heritage facades have made a significant improvement to our city by night, and now the Wi-Fi and recently installed digital banners have truly given our riverfront a technology overhaul," she said.

Lights can dim, or synchronise to music, and the digital signs will allow council to display year-round messages, particularly for events.

Quay Street, Riverfront, CBD smart technology includes:

Smart pole and LED lighting (24 installed in Stage 1a). The pole illumination can be programmed and controlled remotely by a smart device. It also includes an integrated speaker for ambient music and civic messaging.

Free public Wi-Fi (3 x Access Points in Stage 1a). Also planned connectivity to the university's EduRoam Wi-Fi network for university students.

Smart CCTV (5 x cameras in Stage 1a).

Digital Banners, 3 x ground mounted and 12 x pole mounted (1 x ground and 4 x pole mounted in Stage 1a).

Heritage façade lighting.

Smart parking sensors - installed in 508 CBD parking bays in the first phase, including Quay Street.

Local company, Stanke Electrics, were trained to install the highly specialised technology and have made significant progress mounting the poles onto the second stage of Quay St, known as "Stage 1B" of the redevelopment, between Denham St and William St.

"We anticipate that Quay St will fully re-open in July in time for the River Festival when we will be very excited to put on an absolute show using all of the smart features," Mayor Strelow said.

"Customs House in particular will be a show stopper when its facade is lit up every night."

Cr Strelow said eventually university students would take to the riverbank where they can connect to the university's EduRoam Wi-Fi network, currently only available on campus.