Free workshop for primary producers coming soon

PRIMARY producers and small business owners will have access to free business advice at an upcoming workshop at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.

Organised by the Rural Financial Counselling Service Southern Queensland, the ‘Success, Succession, Innovation or Selling’ event on August 13 will allow attendees to spend 10 minutes with their choice of 14 specialists for advice.

Rural financial counsellor John Lacey said producers in particular had important decisions to make and therefore would benefit from the advice.

“We want to introduce producers and growers to people who can help them in the long term with really big decisions,” he said.

“Small Business owners and primary producers can spend 10 minutes talking to their choice of specialists about continuing to build their business, changing direction, adopting new ideas, transitioning the business to someone else, or getting out,” John Lacey said.

“Finding information when you’re considering big decisions for your future isn’t always easy and sometimes you just need a few quick ideas to start the ball rolling.”

Small business financial counsellor Sharon Kingston said given the effects of coronavirus, now was an ideal time to have the workshops.

“Our small business operators have been doing it very tough with COVID-19 restrictions and the business impacts from drought and bushfires,” she said.

“Having access to this range of specialists is a fantastic opportunity.”

The advisers, who are from several businesses, including the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, will be able to help with accounting, land valuation, marketing, and more.

Those interested can register for the event online.