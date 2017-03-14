Freebies up for grabs to celebrate Gelatissimo's birthday

LOCAL gelato store Gelatissimo is turning one and to celebrate, free scoops of gelato will be up for grabs.

The store has sold around 150,000 scoops since it opened and in that time has gained a loyal customer base - as a thank-you free gelato will be available between 4 and 6pm tomorrow.

Owner David Lim made the move from Sydney, where he worked with the company for eight years, to Rockhampton to open the store and said he hasn't looked back since.

Gelatissimo Rockhampton's David Lim. Allan Reinikka ROK140317agelatis

"It's beyond our expectations and we're really pleased to see Rocky people's response,” Mr Lim said.

"Even if it's a franchise and a well known brand, if you're not personal to the customers then I don't think the business will be successful.”

Mr Lim said Sydney and Rocky are pretty similar when it comes to flavour preference, but there's one the locals can't get enough of.

"Pistachio is very popular in Sydney, but in Rockhampton it's not really selling well,” he said.

Gelatissimo Rockhampton regulars Kerrilyn and Cameron Tomkins. Allan Reinikka ROK140317agelatis

"Rocky people love chocolate flavours a lot so we had to bring quite a large range of chocolate flavours in.”

The birthday celebrations aren't just about the business, but are a thank-you to all of those who love the store Mr Lim said.

"I made really good decision to come up here from Sydney, that's why we want to show our gratitude to our customers,” he said.

Event details

What: Free gelato

When: Wednesday, March 15 from 4-6pm

Where: Gelatissimo at Stockland Rockhampton