Freedom fighters join forces against Assange extradition

PROTEST: On World Press Freedom Day, 3 May 2019, members of Free Assange Central Queensland, hosted a lunchtime event in Central Park, Rockhampton to raise public awareness of the issues surrounding the US extradition facing this Australian citizen. Free Assange Central Queensland

A LOCAL group has rallied for Townsville-born Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange to be brought home to Australia.

On May 3, World Press Freedom Day, members of Free Assange Central Queensland hosted a lunchtime event in Rockhampton's Central Park to raise awareness of the issues that surrounded the journalist's impending United States extradition.

And the community response was positive.

Organisers believed Australia should take more action, and agreed with Assange's lawyer Jen Robinson who said "our government should take action to bring Julian Assange home”.

Julian himself wished not to "surrender myself for extradition for doing journalism that has won many awards and protected many people”.

In the meantime, he is serving a maximum sentence of 12 months for skipping bail in the United Kingdom.

Assange is in Belmarsh Prison, known as the country's "Guantanamo Bay”, a place usually reserved for serious criminals.

The journalist has authored six publications and won numerous awards including the 2011 Sydney Peace Foundation Gold Medal and the 2011 Walkley Award for Most Outstanding Contribution to Journalism.

He won them in recognition of the publication of leaks in the public interest, an act that is the basis of the US extradition charge.

The International Federation of Journalists that represents more than 600,000 journalists has joined the Australian Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance to oppose the extradition.

The Rockhampton Assange Day coincided with rallies in Brisbane, Sydney and major centres around the world.