Freedom from jail hangs in the balance over $9

A STOLEN fishing lure worth $9 almost landed a Rockhampton man in jail yesterday.

Jesse Dennis Osborne pleaded guilty to stealing the lure from Big W in Maryborough on October 13.

With an extensive criminal history of similar offences, his freedom hung by a thread in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

It was a Saturday afternoon when Osborne walked into the store with a co-offender and headed for the sporting goods section.

He put the lure down the front of his shorts and walked through the self-service checkout without paying.

When the alarm was activated, he kept walking and left the centre.

CCTV revealed him to the manager as someone who was banned from the store.

That afternoon, police paid a visit to his home where he first admitted to stealing the lure but later denied it.

Osborne represented himself in court yesterday and offered no defence, only to say he'd had no history of stealing for eight years.

"Yes, but before that it was extensive ... and you might try six years," Magistrate Cameron Press told him.

"Yeah, I had a bad childhood," he replied.

Mr Press was not impressed.

"The security tag would have been bigger than the lure, I don't know why you thought you'd get away with it," Mr Press said.

"The only reason I'm not imposing a prison sentence is that it's been six years since your last offending.

"But come back before the court for stealing and you won't be looking at a fine next time."

Osborne was fined $700 with the conviction recorded.