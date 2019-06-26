FreezeMND Day a success: Fundraiser rakes in over $50K

BRRR: Principal of North Rockhampton Special School, Laurelle Allen, feeling a bit chilly at the FreezeMND challenge. More photos on page 15.

BRRR: Principal of North Rockhampton Special School, Laurelle Allen, feeling a bit chilly at the FreezeMND challenge. More photos on page 15. George Vartabeidian

SWAN Park played host to the annual FreezeMND Day on Saturday, and the day was a massive success with over $50,000 raised for the second year in a row by more than 30 well known local sliders as well as renowned actor Samuel Johnson.

The whole A-grade team took to the slide after their game in an impromptu show of support, to the delight of the crowd.

Swans Life Member Gabe Watkin, who suffers from the disease, was in high spirits and the team at the Swans, along with Gabe's family, put on a great day for all.

The Swans donned special guernseys for the FreezeMND Day to support Gabe Watkins.

On the field, the Yeppoon Swans hosted Rocky Panthers in a top of the table clash and with the Panthers declaring in the lead up that Yeppoon would be beaten this year, the Swans showed they were not to be messed with in a 10 goal first quarter.

The Swans midfield pumped the ball continually into the forward line, where Tom Cossens, playing predominantly at full forward, finished with a bag of 10 goals.

Chapman (4) and Wallin (3) were also dominant up front.

The centreline group of Wallin, Van Rooyen, Leigh Cossens and Garner were again among the best players, along with Tom Cossens and Gallagher in the 168point rout.