Freezing temperatures impact Capricornia

IT MAY only be the first week of winter, but Mother Nature has produced a shivering start to the season for Central Queensland.

Residents across Central Queensland are waking up to single digit and in some places even close to sub-zero temperatures this morning.

In Biloela, a low of 0.8 degrees was recorded just after 6am with a current apparent temperature of -1.8 while in Emerald, it was a fresh 7.1 degrees with an apparent temp of 3.5 degrees.

Heading further east, Rockhampton recorded a low of 8.6 degrees just before 6am with an apparent temp of 6.7 while on the Capricorn Coast, temperatures just reached the single digits with a low of 9.9 degrees.

Areas of frost were forecast for parts of the south west this morning.

The fresh conditions are forecast to stick around for the next few days as a high pressure system near South Australia remaining slow-moving today.

This high will merge with another high pressure system moving into the Great Australian Bight on Thursday to produce a large, strong, dominant high centre that will become slow-moving over southeastern Australia later this week.

A dry, cold air mass will continue to extend northwards through much of the state over the next couple of days.