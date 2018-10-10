Neale deal clogging major trades

FREMANTLE'S hardline stance on trading midfielder Lachie Neale is jamming potential deals involving Jesse Hogan and Steven May.

The Dockers are adamant Neale, 25, will not be traded to Brisbane unless the Lions improve their offer of pick No.5 for the two-time best-and-fairest winner.

They want another mid-teens pick for the gun ball-winner which could unlock the trade week shackles.

Selection No.5 is the carrot that will then help convince Melbourne to send Hogan to the Dockers, which could then be sent to the Gold Coast in exchange for May.

But Hogan's shift to Perth is complicated by Rory Lobb's desire to be traded to Fremantle.

Lobb's passage home to Perth would involve the mid-teens pick the Dockers want from the Lions as part of the Neale deal.

Jesse Hogan in action for Melbourne. Picture: Michael Klein

The 207cm Lobb has a year to run on his Greater Western Sydney contract, but the Giants are being realistic about his trade worth.

Brisbane boasts picks No.5, 24 and 55 but will need to use 24 to land Western Bulldog defender Marcus Adams and believes its initial offer for Neale is sufficient.

Hogan has not publicly declared his hand but could join the Dockers on a five-year deal.

Neale has privately said he has played his last game under coach Ross Lyon.

May's exit out of the Gold Coast could see the Suns secure picks No.2, 3 and 5 in next month's super draft.

Steven May in action for Gold Coast.

Dylan Shiel's decision to nominate Essendon over Carlton means the Blues will almost certainly keep pick No.1 and draft Geelong Falcons midfielder Sam Walsh, leaving South Australian pair Jack Lukosius and Izak Rankine and 202cm Haileybury College twins Ben and Max King on the table for the Suns to select.

But rival recruiters believe the Suns are also eyeing Vic Country captain Jye Caldwell, a tough inside midfielder of quality character.

Caldwell, who presented impressively at last week's draft combine, could be this year's top-10 bolter.

Recruiters also expect highly-rated Sandringham Dragons and Xavier College captain Bailey Smith to slip past the early non-Victorian selections and possibly land at the Bulldogs, who currently hold pick No.7.

St Kilda says it will not be trading selection No.4 because of the quality of this year's draft pool.