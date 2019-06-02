French film festival to begin with a crunch

SMASH HIT: Four French checkout chicks form a wrestling troupe in the movie Wrestling Queens, which will open the Alliance Francaise film festival on Friday, June 21.

THE Rockhampton French Film Festival is coming to town on June 21-23.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the popular event, and to celebrate this milestone, the festival will be held at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre where it started, and will show a selection of the past decade's best French movies.

Alliance Française president Greg Moore said: "This year's selection caters for all tastes.

"From comedy, drama to romance, we will show six films over the weekend featuring some of the best and well-known and loved French actors: Fabrice Luchini, Nathalie Baye, Danny Boon and Jeanne Moreau.

"All films are in French and subtitled in English.”

The opening gala on Friday, June 21 will start at 6.15pm with a complimentary glass of French bubbles and nibbles followed by the comedy Wrestling Queens.

Directed by Jean-Marc Rudnicki, Wrestling Queens (Les Reines du Ring) is an outrageous, laugh-out-loud comedy about a group of checkout chicks who form a troupe in which the actors themselves perform some expertly choreographed wrestling sequences.

Three other films will be shown on the Saturday, and two on Sunday afternoon.

With several ticket bundles available this year for the first time, admission prices start at just over $11 per film.

To book tickets and find out more about the festival and films, visit www.afrockhampton.com