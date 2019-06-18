French film tickets available now for Friday night gala

Viens, rejoindre l'Alliance Francaise de Central Queensland en celebrant le dixieme anniversaire de nos festival du cinema.

Come and join Alliance Francaise in celebrating the tenth anniversary of its film festival.

With a curated list of six films to be shown over three days, tickets are available individually or in bundles.

Friday night's gala opening feature is Wrestling Queens (Les Reines du Ring), an outrageous comedy about a group of checkout chicks who form a wrestling troupe.

Saturday 22 June has three films on offer, starting with Courted at 10.30am, an intriguing blend of courtroom drama and suppressed romance.

The afternoon's offering, Le Volcan, is described as War of the Roses meets Planes, Trains and Automobiles whereas the evening movie, See You Up There (Au Revoir La-Haut) is an horrific tale of war and addiction.

Sunday's program begins at 2pm with A Lady in Paris (Une Estonienne a Paris) which is perfectly crafted for the moods and mannerisms of France's grande dame du cinema, Jeanne Moreau.

The festival closes Sunday 4.30pm with Paris-Manhattan which celebrates an auteur's love affair with New York's acclaimed director Woody Allen.

Tickets can be purchased online via the afrockhampton website or at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre door 30 minutes before the films start.