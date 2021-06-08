Menu
2021 French Open - Day Nine
2021 French Open - Day Nine
French Open three-peat for Aussie star

8th Jun 2021 9:07 AM | Updated: 9:23 AM

Australian Dylan Alcott has continued his reign of dominance in the men‘s quad wheelchair singles circuit, taking out his third consecutive French Open title.

The victory was Alcott’s 13th career Grand Slam after defeating 21-year-old Dutchman Sam Schroder. 6-4 6-2, in a repeat of this year’s Australian Open final. W

Alcott, 30, certainly did not have it all his own way during the match, having to claw back from a 1-3 deficit in the opening set before taking the straight-sets win.

A long way from home, and his girlfriend, Alcott paid tribute to his home town of Melbourne, which is in lockdown. while also declaring how special the win was given the current world circumstances.

“It’s been really hard for everyone all around the world … to my loved ones in Melbourne I hope you are OK,” Alcott said. .

Alcott admitted that he didn‘t know how much longer he had left at the top of the game.

“To Roland-Garros, thanks for supporting us, thanks for having court tennis here,” he said.

“I don’t know how many more I’ve got left in me, so every time I come on this court I feel really blessed to be here.”

Originally published as French Open three-peat for Aussie star

