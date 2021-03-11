French provincial dream: Is this Rocky’s most stunning home?

Hooper Constructions has almost completed works at 259 Archer Street, The Range. Picture: Contributed

The construction of an extravagant “French provincial” style home on The Range is almost complete.

Construction of the home at 259 Archer Street, owned by two Rockhampton region doctors, started about three years ago by local home builders Hooper Constructions.

Owner of Hooper Constructions, Ben Hooper, said the design of the home was inspired by the owner’s travels around the world.

“We put that on paper with the help of Trevor Rufus at Rufus Design Group and now we are almost at completion,” Mr Hooper said.

“It is certainly a special home for this area.”

According to Mr Hooper, the home boasted five bedrooms and six bathrooms over two storeys, as well as an elevator and spiral staircase, which was described as a “wow factor”.

The flooring boasts porcelain tiles and the kitchen tops and vanities are made with marble.

Each room in the home has a bulkhead with full LED light system attached and concealed electric curtains that will drop over the windows.

Also featured was a 25m lap pool, which ran the full length of the house and a two-storey media room with a 3m screen and platform seating.

Mr Hooper said the home was also smart wired.

He said it was one of the nicest homes Hooper Constructions had built.

“We have actually taken out the Master Builders Award three times in recent years, and I think this house will certainly have a good shot at that again,” he said.

“We just have a few finishing touches, which is the electric gate system and design of the front fence, which will match the Juliet balconies on the front of the property.

“It is a unique home that we are very proud of and hope the owners will enjoy for many years to come.”

Archer Street also recorded a high-end sale last month a couple doors down from the Hooper Constructions built home.

The property at 265 Archer Street sold for an undisclosed price on February 19 through McGrath Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast.

It was originally listed for $1.8m.

SOLD: 265 Archer Street, The Range, sold for an undisclosed price on February 19. Picture: Contributed

