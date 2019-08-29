Menu
WORKING HOLIDAY: French students Alexandre Bertin, Valentin Costenoble and Lea Candelon at CQUniversity's Innovation and Research Precinct.
News

French students enjoy Rockhampton's tourism highlights

Aden Stokes
by
29th Aug 2019 10:00 AM
THREE French veterinary students are making the most of their time here in the Beef Capital.

Coming from the 200-year-old Ecole Nationale Veterinaire de Toulouse to the relatively youthful CQUniversity, the three students have linked up with some seasoned researchers.

Making the most of their research internship projects, the trio have spent the last several months at CQUniversity's Central Queensland Innovation and Research Precinct in North Rockhampton.

Lea Candelon chose to focus on testing the best probiotics to improve the intestinal microbiota of poultry, in order to bolster their immune system and resistance to diseases.

She was supervised by Associate Professor Dana Stanley.

"We tried to travel every weekend and the most beautiful place was Great Keppel Island where we did snorkelling,” Lea said.

Valentin Costenoble focused on checking if the use of sensors can help infer feed consumption in beef cattle, as a preliminary phase of a future project.

He was supervised by Dr Don Menzies.

"Rockhampton's a very nice city and has impressive natural surroundings; very different to what we have in France,” Valentin said.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Bertin ran laboratory tests on extracts from 28 plants, seeking antimicrobial substances able to combat a bacterium known to cause respiratory disease in cattle.

He was supervised by Dr Padraig Strappe.

Alexandre also managed to get out of the laboratory long enough to enjoy Rocky's tourism highlights.

