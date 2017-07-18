French tourism surges across Rocky region

FRENCH THEME: The Waterline Restaurant took on a French feel for a Bastille Day dinner recently.

WITH so many French characters in attendance at the Waterline Restaurant you'd be forgiven for thinking a French film set had come to the Capricorn region.

Felix and Obelix, Marcel Marceau, Marie Antoinette and Three Musketeers, d'Artagnan all arrived dressed and ready for dinner - Bastille Day Dinner.

For Alliance Francaise de Rockhampton Director Pascale Levacher, the dinner was a chance for the Capricorn region members and friends to come together and celebrate France's national day.

"We come together to celebrate our French camaraderie and common interests every Bastille Day. This year a highlight of the evening was seeing everyone arrive in French themed costume,” Ms Levacher said.

The Waterline Restaurant General Manager Kylie Smith said it was a pleasure to host the group who meet at the Keppel Bay Marina restaurant every second week.

"It's great to see a little bit of France join us at the Waterline for Bastille Day dinner and we love having them come join us every second Saturday afternoon for French chats. It reminds you that our region is home to many interesting cultures and nationalities,” Ms Smith said

According to Capricorn Enterprise Chief Executive Officer Mary Carroll, not only is our region home to many French nationals but the Keppel Bay Islands and surrounding towns are also attracting increasing numbers of French tourists.

"The International Visitor Survey to March 2017 reveals French visitor numbers to the Southern Great Barrier Reef region (which encompasses Capricorn) have increased by 26.8% or 8000 people.

"French visits to our greater destination are up by 8000 people this year, that's 2000 more than this time last year," That's great news for the Capricorn Coast and Rockhampton,” Ms Carroll said.

"You can see those results directly translated into more french international tour bookings from travel agents like Comptoir des Voyages who we recently hosted.

"These French travel agencies are booking Great Keppel Island Hideaway packages directly as well as Yeppoon and Rockhampton properties directly out of France for the past year via Pan Pacific Tours. It's great news for our region,” Ms Carroll said.

And it seems the Capricorn region will continue to champion all things French with Alliance Francaise de Rockhampton planning on some joie de vivre at their next event, an French immersion weekend in October.

According to Ms Levacher the weekend caters for speakers of every level.

"Our North Keppel immersion weekend is for beginners through to advanced French speakers to eat, drink, speak and enjoy fun, French activities,” Ms Levacher said.

As well as a diverse range of events from the French Film festival in May right through to their immersion weekend Alliance Francaise Rockhampton also hold language lessons in Rockhampton and Yeppoon every week.

If you would like more information on Alliance France Rockhampton visit their website www.afrockhampton.com or facebook af.rockhamptonaustralie