French woman’s terrifying Tweed car robbery

French national Chloe Dulys and her roommates were terrified to learn intruders broke into their house while they were asleep and stole their car. Picture: Richard Mamando

French national Chloe Dulys and her roommates were terrified to learn intruders broke into their house while they were asleep and stole their car. Picture: Richard Mamando

A TERRIFYING experience for a French national and her roommates involved an alleged intruder stealing valuables and a car.

Chloe Dulys went through an excruciating 24 hours of not knowing what had happened to her Subaru Liberty, after it was stolen in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

NSW Police were involved in a police chase with the stolen car on Tuesday, before it was abandoned by the driver in Murwillumbah.

Police are still looking for the driver, who fled on foot.

Miss Dulys said the intruders had to climb to get into her apartment and went through several rooms taking what they could.

What has made the ordeal worst for the trio is they were all asleep inside the apartment when the theft occurred.

"They climbed on the terrace and entered my roommate's bedroom, stole clothes, wallets, house keys and backpack," she said.

"Then they entered the living room where they stole my car keys and both my girlfriends, and my bags with wallets, credit cards, driving licenses (and) French passports.

"The feeling that they were in the house while we were all sleeping is terrifying.

"They stole something right next to my roommate's head while he was sleeping."

While the car has been recovered, it has suffered extensive damage according to Miss Dulys.

She has not been able to look inside of the vehicle as it is the subject of a police investigation.

She said she was hopeful her and her mate's stolen belongings are still in the car.

"Thanks to Facebook groups that we found out about a car that has been found in Murwillumbah."

"Very relieved that my car has been found and very grateful for the police's work.

"It's in a pretty bad state and probably isn't usable anymore.

"It's with the cops at the moments to run a full analysis of fingerprints and stolen items inside the cards.

"We're very hopeful that the rest of our belongings is still inside the car."

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or www.nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.