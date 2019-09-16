Frenchville and Cap Coast go down the wire for the cup

FOOTBALL: It was about as close as a game can get when the Frenchville Roos took on Capricorn Coast FC in the CQ Premier League Division One grand final.

The first half of the match was scoreless and heading into the half time break, it was anyone’s game.

Soccer: Cap Coast's GK Gerard Kelly.

Nathan Norris scored in the second half for Cap Coast who then held off the Roos in regulation time.

Cap Coast had a grasp on the cup until Roo’s Harry Dean miraculously found the back of the net in injury time, levelling the score and sending the game into extra time.

Soccer: Frenchville's Shane Lubbe.

Frenchville found their feet during the extended play as Harry Dean came back for his second.

The goal was answered with another by Cap Coast and the game was back at a crossroad.

A header from Shane Lubbe got the Roos over the line and victory was snatched from Cap Coast who had come so close to glory.

Soccer: Frenchville's Ben Forrest.

Roos coach Matt Wust described Frenchville’s first half, plagued by missed opportunities, as “frustrating”.

“I was getting pretty frustrated; the boys weren’t playing the way I wanted them to play,” he said.

“We probably should have had two or three goals in that first half but there were chances we didn’t take, and we paid the price for it.”

He said a switch up in the game plan worked well in extra time.

“We changed our formation to make it a bit more secure, so we were right after that,” Wust said

Despite his frustration with the first half of play, Wust was stoked to have won his first grand final in a coaching capacity.

“Grand finals are hard to get in, let alone win, so it’s a great feeling,” he said.

“I’m very proud of the boys after the intensity I make them train at and how hard I work them.”

Soccer: Cap Coast's GK Gerard Kelly and Frenchville's Jordan Miller.

He commended Harry Dean for his game-saving goalscoring efforts.

Cap Coast captain Chris Griffin was gracious in defeat despite dropping a second consecutive grand final.

Soccer: Cap Coast's Timothy Parker and Frenchville's Ben Forrest.

“I don’t think they necessarily got it over us — they finished their chances.

“They are a quality team and they showed that tonight.”

He said there were signs of positive Cap Coast play in patches but conceded the Roos made the most of the opportunities they got.

Soccer: Frenchville's Jan Posch.

“One of those games that comes down to moments and they managed to capitalise on those moments,” Griffin said.

Wust said after celebrating, he would prepare session plans for the off-season to keep his team in form for next season.