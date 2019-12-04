Frenchville bakery worker allegedly threatened with knife

AN ALLEGED armed robber walked away empty handed this morning after she allegedly pulled a pocket knife and demanded cash from a Frenchville bakery.

About 5.30am, police were called to Dean St Bakery after reports of an attempted armed robbery.

Police allege a 22-year-old woman, who is known to police, entered the store and pulled a pocket knife on the teller, demanding cash.

The teller asked the woman to leave the store and immediately reported the incident to police. The woman left the store without taking any money.

Police were able to locate the woman, matching the description provided, on Harrison St just before 6am.

She was arrested and charged with one count of attempted armed robbery. She is also expected to be charged with one count of attempt to enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence later today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said it was a concerning opportunistic offence.

He praised the actions of the shop attendant and first responders.

“That person had produced a knife in a threatening manner, and it could have escalated quite quickly,” he said.

“Luckily for us the shop attendant has used some common sense and told her to get out of the shop and called triple zero immediately.

“First responders attended within minutes and were able to take that person into custody.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Peachey said there had been a number of armed robberies committed in the region but was pleased with the clear up rate.

“We are aware these offences are out there, and the courts reflect how serious they are by handing down very strict punishments,” he said.

“We kick straight into gear when these offences occur and work very closely with our businesses and stakeholders to ensure they are kept to a minimum.”