Frenchville books berth in Cap Challenge grand final

IN FORM: Opener Lachlan Hartley finished on 54 not out in Frenchville's comfortable win over The Glen in Gladstone on Saturday.

IN FORM: Opener Lachlan Hartley finished on 54 not out in Frenchville's comfortable win over The Glen in Gladstone on Saturday. Allan Reinikka ROK250217acricket

CRICKET: The Frenchville Falcons wrapped up the minor premiership in the Frenchville Sports Club Cap Challenge with a six-wicket win over third-placed The Glen at the weekend.

That means they have secured a place in the February 25 grand final, with their opponent to be decided in the semi-final showdown between second and third the day before.

Frenchville has been the form team of the competition, and remains unbeaten with just one round of the regular season to play.

It was dominant again on Saturday, chasing down the required total of 133 with 11 overs to spare to claim another bonus-point win.

The Glen won the toss and elected to bat, finishing at 8-133 from its 40 overs.

McGahan said Jason Wells, Logan Whitfield and Chaice Bidgood bowled well through the middle, stemming The Glen's runs and taking wickets.

Frenchville's Logan Whitfield bowled well. Allan Reinikka ROK180217acricket

"We then got off to an awesome start with the bat, with an 80-run partnership between Sam Chew and Brent Hartley.

"We realised that we just had to keep batting and as long as we didn't do anything silly we were going to get the runs.”

McGahan said it was a good feeling to have booked a grand final berth.

"It's excellent knowing that we're definitely in the decider. It's a relief to be there but there's still a massive job at hand if we're going to get the win.

"It's a real credit to how our guys have played throughout the season.

"We've pushed as hard as we can and we've got the results.”

McGahan said it had been a real team effort.

"Every player is looking to do their best every week.

"There are no passengers in the team.

"In our top order there's always someone firing and getting runs and the bowlers are sharing the wickets around pretty consistently.

"We're not relying on just one person to perform each week, everyone's put their hand up at different times of the season.”

In the weekend's other games, BITS scored a thrilling last-over win over Cap Coast-Parkana and Gracemere cruised to victory over Rockhampton Brothers.