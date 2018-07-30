Frenchville coach wants greater intensity from his troops

FLYING HIGH: Clinton's Ethan Munster works hard to keep the ball in against Frenchville.

FOOTBALL: Frenchville coach Mat Wust wants his players to up the intensity after their 3-nil loss to ladder leaders Clinton in Round 16 of the CQ Premier League.

The Gladstone-based side were good on their home pitch on Saturday night, and obviously keen to avenge their 2-1 loss to Frenchville just a fortnight ago.

Clinton led 1-nil at half-time. They slotted their second early in the second and sealed the result with their third in the 60th minute.

Wust said his side played well at times and could have lost some momentum coming into the top-of-the-table clash off a bye.

"We held a lot of the ball for the first half but didn't make use of it,” he said.

"We just didn't take our chances again which is disappointing but we really weren't up to scratch.

"They deserved the win, that's for sure, and we've got to be better than that.”

Wust said there were concerns for reliable centre back Nick Berry, who may have suffered a serious hip injury.

Frenchville's next opponents are fourth-placed Central.

"They're a good team and they play a little different to the other teams,” Wust said.

"If we can control balls into their front line we'll be pretty well placed in that game.

"We've got to make better use of our possession when we have the ball and we need to be much more intense on the field than we were on Saturday.”

