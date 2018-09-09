Frenchville dig deep to score memorable grand final win

RUGBY UNION: Frenchville are the 2018 Rugby Capricornia A-grade champions after producing one of the gutsiest performances ever seen in a grand final.

The Pioneers scored a 27-21 win over reigning premiers Dawson Valley Drovers despite playing a man down for more than half the game.

One of their players was sent off for a high tackle in the 29th minute but some impressive attack early in the first half meant they took a 20-7 lead into the half-time break.

Captain Cameron Lindley and Nick Crawford both scored tries. Robbie Chelepy was on target with the boot, landing two penalties and two conversions in the first 40.

Drovers came out with a steely intent in the second half and narrowed Frenchville's lead to six points courtesy of an Ethan Mooney try.

When Ben Cumming cut through the defence with a decisive 50m dash to the tryline, Drovers had their noses in front for the first time in the game, leading 21-20 with 16 minutes to go.

Many pundits were expecting them to finish over the top of their tiring opponents but it was Frenchville who produced some magic in the dying minutes to seal a stunning win.

A well-worked backline movement sent winger Regan Conaghan over for the match-winner in the corner with just three minutes on the clock.

Jubilant coach Lance Robb said it was a special win for Frenchville, who have won two premierships in the past three seasons.

"I'm pretty stoked. It was a tight game,” he said.

"When we lost that player it was really hard on us but they stepped up.

"I knew they were fatiguing, I knew they had to hold on... but just the heart of the group really came through.

"Fourteen against 15 in an A-grade grand final, you very rarely come out on top but the boys dug deep.

"That's a massive mountain to climb and for the boys to do that it's a proud moment.”

Robb said it was the players' courage that got them through.

"Having to get up off the ground for each other... that's special. You can't teach that,” he said

"We've got a good group of guys and they really showed what they mean to each other.”

Frenchville's No.9 Ben Edwards was a deserved man of the match winner.

He was seemingly involved in everything, marshalling his troops and inspiring them with determined defence and some deft touches in attack.

Robb said Edwards was a "class above” and his was a memorable performance.

Drovers' coach David Longhurst said while his team didn't get the result it came for, he could not have been prouder of the effort over the 80 minutes.

He said a slow start proved costly and ultimately took a toll at the back end of the game.

"I think we let in 17 points in the first 15 minutes of a grand final and then we had to work so hard to get back into it that we might have just run out of steam for that last 10,” he said.

"Frenchy came here ready to play a grand final and for the first 15 minutes we weren't ready to do that.”

Longhurst said Frenchville's ability to control the ruck and pilfer Drovers' ball was key to their win.

GRAND FINAL RESULTS

A-grade: Frenchville d Dawson Valley 27-21

Reserve grade: Mount Morgan d Dawson Valley 28-24