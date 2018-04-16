Frenchville digs deep in last kick effort

CONTESTING THE BALL: Southside player Zechariah O'Rourke in the game against Central at Jardine Park.

CONTESTING THE BALL: Southside player Zechariah O'Rourke in the game against Central at Jardine Park. Chris Ison ROK150418cscoccer2

SOCCER: With a game now under their belt, Frenchville Captain Tim Hickey said the team has dusted the cobwebs off and is ready to take on the 2018 season.

"The team did really well considering that was our first game in a month,” Hickey said.

"We were lacking in our match fitness.”

Leading the game 1-0 at half time, a determined Cap Coast came back with three goals in the second half.

Not a team to give up, Frenchville dug deep and managed to finish the game 3-3.

"We scored first through Harry Dean, which was a great goal,” he said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"We finished the first half 1-0. Cap Coast then scored three goals in the second half.”

Putting one away himself, dominant player Jordan Miller crossed to set Shane Lubbe up to tie up the score between the two teams.

"That was the last kick of the game, so it was a good time to get a goal in,” he said.

Losing their shape in the second half, Hickey said the home team took advantage of that and "got on top of them”.

"Momentum is a big thing, and Cap Coast just got a ride on. I'm really proud of how the boys dug deep late, and got those late few goals to snatch the draw.”

Hickey said going into next weeks home game, the team will be focusing on long balls and how they handle them.

"We play Central from Gladstone next week at our home ground, so they'll be tough. If we do what we do usually, we'll hold our own.”