Frenchville extends unbeaten run in Cap Challenge

LEADING THE WAY: Middle-order batsman Jason Wells top-scored with 36 for Frenchville in its win over second-placed Gracemere in the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge on Saturday. Chris Ison ROK060118ccricket3

CRICKET: The unbeaten Frenchville Falcons have extended their lead at the top of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge ladder with a hard-fought win over Gracemere.

Just four runs separated the two combatants in the top-of-the-table clash played at Rockhampton Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Frenchville skipper Joe McGahan said it was great for the team to keep its unbeaten run intact with just five rounds left to play.

"It was a lot closer than we would have liked but a win's a win,” McGahan said.

Frenchville's Riley McGuire in the game against Gracemere. Chris Ison ROK060118ccricket2

"It was great to see the guys come through in what was a pretty tough win.

"We had to grind it out when we were batting and then we bowled and fielded especially well.”

Frenchville lost the toss and was sent in to bat, dismissed for 173 in the last of its 40 overs.

"It was pretty tough going at the start but our middle order cashed in once the pitch dried out a bit and we were able to put on a decent total,” McGahan said.

"Brent Hartley and Jason Wells got a couple of 30s on a pitch that was really hard to get in on.

"Our bowlers then went really well through the middle and managed to restrict Gracemere's run chase.”

Gracemere wicketkeeper Finn Gongers in action on Saturday. Chris Ison ROK060118ccricket4

Logan Whitfield took three big wickets, including that of Shane Scott who was looking dangerous.

McGahan credited Frenchville's impressive performance this season to "everyone pulling their weight at different times”.

"In games where some people aren't performing. other guys are stepping up and taking it on,” he said.

"Our middle order has been batting particularly well and our bowlers are doing their job.

"We're just taking each game as it comes.

"We're not looking to have the perfect season; we just want to do enough to get ourselves to the final series and we know that securing the minor premiership is going to be pretty important.”