Frenchville fail to capitalise on chances, says coach

BIG GAME: Cap Coast goalkeeper Gerard Kelly leaps to collect the ball in the CQ Premier League clash against Frenchville at Ryan Park on Saturday which ended in a 1-all draw. Kelly's performance drew praise from opposition coach Mat Wust. Allan Reinikka ROK090618asoccer4

FOOTBALL: Coach Mat Wust says missed opportunities cost Frenchville victory in Round 10 of the CQ Premier League on Saturday night.

The Roos stay in second spot on the competition ladder after playing out a 1-all draw with third-placed Cap Coast at Ryan Park.

Wust was pleased with how the team played but disappointed they could not convert their chances.

"It was just one of those nights where we couldn't put the ball in the back of the net,” he said.

"Our finishing just wasn't there and we paid the price.

"We played very well, we moved the ball very well, but we just didn't capitalise on the chances we made.”

Wust said Tim Hickey led Frenchville well around the park, and there wasn't a player who didn't have a good game.

He applauded the efforts of Cap Coast goalkeeper Gerard Kelly who was "amazing between the sticks”.

It was also a good result given they were without four key players, including Jordan Miller who faces a long stint on the sidelines after breaking his collarbone in the game against Clinton the previous week.

Wust is "definitely happy with where things were at”, and a 1-all draw with competition frontrunners Clinton in Round 9 was a good indication of how the team was tracking.

He said his players had bought into his style of football and the priority was for them to keep playing their game.

"It's all coming together nicely, and I just want us to focus on getting our play down pat, our finishing down pat and go from there,” he said.

Frenchville are on the road for their next assignment - Central at Sun Valley Oval.

Wust is expecting a tough game against a team that plays a more direct style of football.

He said the key to a Frenchville win would be nullifying Central's striker and main danger man, Garth Lawrie.

RESULTS