Frenchville goes back-to-back in primary schools footy

Frenchville took out the 6A division with a 30-12 win over Rockhampton Grammar in Friday's grand final.

FRENCHVILLE has claimed back-to-back titles in the 6A division of the Rockhampton Primary Schools Rugby League competition.

They ran out 30-12 winners against traditional rivals Rockhampton Grammar in Friday’s decider.

Frenchville halfback Fletcher Fogwell was instrumental in the victory and was named Player of the Match, winning the Robert Schwarten Award for the best performance in the Premier Division.

The 6A showdown was one of six games played on the RPSRL grand final day at Browne Park.

The Morning Bulletin livestreamed the action and you can watch the replays here.

Seven schools were represented on the day, with three of them claiming dual titles.

Frenchville also won the 5B division, while Crescent Lagoon won 5C and 6C and Allenstown took out 6B and 5A.

Allenstown reigned supreme in the 5A division with a 28-12 victory over Rockhampton Grammar School.

RPSRL president Paul Fogwell said it was a real sense of accomplishment to have the season “run and won”, given the impacts of COVID-19.

“We were pretty determined to get something up and going, mainly because if we didn’t the kids would miss out on a whole year of rugby league,” he said.

“While we didn’t have the usual number of schools participating, it was still a great season.

“Grand final day certainly didn’t disappoint, we had six very entertaining and very competitive games.

“No spectators were allowed, and it was a bit of an eerie feeling with the empty stands but the kids loved the chance to play on Browne Park for the first time this year.”

Fogwell acknowledged all those who helped make the 2020 season a reality.

“RPSRL would like to thank all the participating schools, particularly those who let us use their venues to play,” he said.

“As you can appreciate, there was many obstacles we had to overcome and a lot of pre-planning that had to be done and without the support of the management committee, schools, principals and students this wouldn’t have been possible.”

Grand final day results

5C: Crescent Lagoon 28 d Mt Archer 22. Players of the match: Blayne Major (Crescent Lagoon), Daulton Dwyer (Mt Archer).

6B: Allenstown 26 d Parkhurst 4. Players of the match: Isaac Dahler (Allenstown), Cooper Todman (Parkhurst).

6C: Crescent Lagoon 20 d Berserker Street 12. Players of the match: Greg Major (Crescent Lagoon), Lockyer Hill (Berserker Street).

5B: Frenchville 46 d Berserker Street 18. Players of the match: Athan Findlater (Frenchville), Aden Voois (Berserker Street).

5A: Allenstown 28 d Rockhampton Grammar 12. Players of the final: Natarie Auda (Allenstown), Tyson Carlos (Rockhampton Grammar).

6A: Frenchville 30 d Rockhampton Grammar 12. Players of the match: Fletcher Fogwell (Frenchville), Ben Mosby (Rockhampton Grammar).