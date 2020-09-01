Frenchville got the win so why wasn’t their coach happy

Frenchville beat Capricorn Coast 2-nil in Round 8 of the CQ Premier League on Saturday night. Photo: Jann Houley

Frenchville beat Capricorn Coast 2-nil in Round 8 of the CQ Premier League on Saturday night. Photo: Jann Houley

FOOTBALL: The to-ing and fro-ing at the top of the CQ Premier League ladder continues between Frenchville and Bluebirds United.

The teams have been switching between first and second for the best part of the season.

Reigning champions Frenchville are back at number one after they beat Cap Coast on Saturday and Bluebirds were beaten 3-2 by Central.

Frenchville coach Mat Wust was happy to get the premiership points at the weekend but was far from happy with his team’s performance.

“We’re just lacking that intensity and purpose at the moment; we need to get back to where we were a month ago,” he said.

“They were just doing what they had to do to get through the game on Saturday, not what we want to do every game.

“Cap Coast have improved a fair bit since we played them last, and some of their young players really stood up.”

After a scoreless first half, it was Harry Dean who got Frenchville on the board in the 58th minute.

Ryan Hawken completed the scoring, slotting a penalty in the 79th minute.

Tim Barker was one of Frenchville’s best with an inspired performance in the midfield.

Wust said the focus for Frenchville would be “getting back to where we were”.

“Playing good football is the main thing for us. If we do that, if we play to our potential, we are going to be in that top spot.”

CQ Premier League Round 8 results

Central 3 (D. Clark, L. Silver, G. Stokes) d Bluebirds United 2 (Y. Kondilis, B. Penfold); Berserker Southside 1 (T. Benson) v Nerimbera 1 (T. Richardson); Frenchville 2 (H. Dean, R. Hawken) d Capricorn Coast 0

CQ Premier League ladder

1. Frenchville 18

2. Bluebirds United 17

3. Central 14

4. Capricorn Coast 7

5. Nerimbera 5

6. Berserker Southside 3

