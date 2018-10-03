Frenchville heads into round one of Capricorn Challenge

CRICKET: STEPPING out of the Frenchville Sports Club A Grade Premiership, the Capricornia Challenge kicks off this weekend, with Gladstone teams brought into the mix.

Frenchville captain, Joe McGahan, will be leading his team against BITS at Rockhampton Cricket Ground on Saturday.

"BITS are pretty good and we've had some success against them in the last little while,” McGahan said.

"We're welcoming back a few players who have been out for the last week so that will be pretty good.”

McGahan said his team will be keeping an eye on BITS' "big players” like Terry Sawyer and Jason Bachelor.

"Those two guys can take the game away from us if they get the chance,” McGahan said.

"But I'm confident our guys can do it and take the wickets and get plenty of runs.”

Despite McGahan saying the season has been "hit and miss” so far, his team bowled well last week.

"They were able to keep pretty easy totals,” he said.

"The week before, we had some pretty good early partnerships with the batting but I think we're going to be batting a bit better than in the last few weeks with more batters coming back.

"With our batting, we need to be more patients early in the season, because some guys are just trying to throw the bat around.

"If we can be more patient and build partnerships, we could get some pretty good totals.”

Frenchville player Lachlan Hartley is expected to be a stand-out this weekend.

"He's pretty hungry for runs at the moment and I think he'll be set for a pretty big game,” McGahan said.

"And young Logan Witfield, he's just coming off four wickets in the last game.

"He'll be able to control the game well through the middle overs with his bowling.”

pertty sad interest now compared to past. lack of numebrs every atm. some jnrs arent coming through as many into senr grades as the past.

lot of parents not keen to spend the weekend at cricket , p upsetting. goes in waves. might be slack for few years, pick up again.

ive been playing 20 years. i've just got since come to frenchvile, 11/12 years ago, great family club. lot of guys friends with for life. something got more out of criccket than actualyl playing it. lot of great memoreis, good times. first team - rocky grammar while school.

28

bros - its kind of hard with batters atm, theyre still trying to get p cosnistent side on the par. if fulls trenght, will be bit better game, more comp. the lieks of kenny adn murray coming in.