Frenchville heads to grand final after semi final win

RUGBY UNION: Frenchville Pioneers have secured their spot in the grand final after a narrow 18-17 win over Dawson Valley Drovers in Saturday's semi-finals.

Drovers captain, Ethan Mooney, reflected on two "tough and gritty” games that left everything on the field.

In the reserves, Drovers took out a 15-12 win over Colts, coming away with the last try over the line as the buzzer sounded.

"They went really well and it was a great young team that's been put together and they enjoyed the win,” A-grade captain Ethan Mooney said.

"The turning point was the last try by Dave Pottgieter who scored after the bell.

"It was an exciting way for him to cap off a great season and he's a very deserving player.

"It was a team-focused game.”

Long-time rivals, Frenchville and Drovers played a game of "equally matched skill”, with not too many opportunities available to capitalise on.

However, a penalty given away by Drovers in the last minute, allowed Frenchville to take the one point and pull ahead.

"Credit where credit's due, Frenchville played a tough game...it was a great 80 minutes,” Mooney said.

After a loss in the first round of the semi finals, Drovers was back with a vengeance and a fire in the belly to redeem themselves against Frenchville.

"We're putting a bit more passion in the team now,” Mooney said.

"It could've gone either way, everyone played a great game... it was just the roll of the dice.

"A main mention goes to Nail Ein, who played a great last game with Drovers as second rower.

"He deservedly got some points that game and played excellent for Drovers.”

In the 3v4 match, Rockhampton Brothers A-grade men's took out a spectacular 48-10 win against Biloela Cockatoos.

The win will take the Brothers side into next week's clash against Drovers, who expect boys in blue to bring just the same intensity to the field.

"We're looking forward and regrouping... to make sure we're set and ready,” Mooney said.

"Brothers have been one of the best defensive teams we've played and they'll be tough in terms of what we throw at them.

"We need to be smart and tactful in how we play them... like Frenchville, there won't be too many opportunities to score.

"We'll need to grab on with both hands and capitalise on them when they come up.”