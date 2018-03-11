Frenchville knocked out of FFA Cup race in penalty shoot-out

FOOTBALL: Frenchville coach Mat Wust is remaining philosophical in the wake of his team's loss to Clinton in its FFA Cup clash on Saturday night.

The game was decided by a penalty shoot-out after the two teams could not be separated after 90 minutes of regulation football and 30 minutes of extra time.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Wust said his team was left to rue some missed opportunities late in the second half but he could not be disappointed in the way his players performed.

"We really should have put it to bed before full-time,” he said yesterday.

"If we had taken our chances it would have been a different result but that's how it goes, that's the game.

"There's plenty of positives that we can take out of the game, including how we played and how we continued to dictate the game.

"Even though we didn't get the result, we played the way we wanted to play.

"It was a great team effort and everyone did their job.”

Frenchville's Michael Cay in the FFA Cup game against Clinton. Chris Ison ROK110318csoccer3

Clinton opened the scoring 20 minutes into the contest in what was the only goal of the first half.

Frenchville's Tim Barker equalised soon after the break before Clinton took the lead again.

Enter Frenchville's Joey Burke who, on his second touch, drove home a spectacular equaliser.

Clinton ended up getting the result in the shoot-out to advance to the next round of the FFA Cup.

They will be joined by Bluebirds, who scored a 2-1 win over Nerimbera at Webber Park on Saturday.

Wust said Frenchville's attention would now turn to the start of the Premier League on March 24 when they will again meet Clinton.

"We will focus on being more clinical in front of goal and just tidy up a few bits and pieces but we won't be making any dramatic changes,” he said.

"The boys have done a lot of work in the pre-season and even after playing 120 minutes of football last night they felt pretty good.

"We just need to play the football we want to play.”

RESULTS