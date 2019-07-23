Menu
IMPRESSIVE VICTORY: The winning Frenchville Lions team (back, from left) coaches Mat Wust and Brad Newell; (middle) trainer Calum Wust, Ryker Lloyd, Ezekiel Cox, Brodie Kime, Jakob Stewart, Laighn Crossley, Cooper-James Buckle, Edward Newell, Jacob Lauga; (front) Aedan Ryan, captain Oliver Bennett, Marley Chin and Griffin Bennett with Terry Kennedy.
Soccer

Frenchville Lions roar at annual carnival in Rocky

Pam McKay
by
23rd Jul 2019 12:26 PM
FOOTBALL: Coach Mat Wust has enjoyed a winning weekend.

His CQ Premier League team, Frenchville, scored a solid 3-1 win over Central on Saturday night.

Soccer: Frenchville's Owen Mcilwraith.
He and co-coach Brad Newell were then at the helm of the Frenchville academy under-10 team, which won the annual Terry Kennedy Carnival on Sunday.

The young team, Frenchville Lions, did not concede a goal on their way to the title.

They won their five pool games to set up a semis showdown with a talented Bluebirds outfit, which they won 2-0.

They repeated that scoreline in their grand final win over St Anthony's, with Laighn Crossley and Oliver Bennett netting the goals.

Wust was impressed with the Lions' performance.

He said the carnival, which attracted 12 teams from Rockhampton, the Cap Coast and Gladstone, offered the local teams the chance to play some different opposition.

The Lions were made of players from Frenchville's three under-10 teams.

"The boys don't play together from week to week so it was good to see how well they came together,” he said.

"They all did their jobs very well.

"They listen and learn, which is very pleasing for a coach.”

Soccer: Frenchville's Simon Mcanthony.
Wust was happy with his senior charges as well after their win over Central, saying they controlled the ball very well.

Harry Dean, Ryan Hawken and Nick Berry scored in the Round 17 clash at Ryan Park.

Wust said Berry was a stand-out in the midfield, as was second-division player Cooper Lems, who slotted comfortably into the centre back position.

He said the only downside on Saturday was the number of opportunities missed in front of goal.

"We will be focusing on our finishing, putting the ball in the back of the net,” he said.

"The goals we missed on Saturday might be a win in another game.”

Frenchville this weekend host Bluebirds United, who had a scoreless draw with Clinton in Gladstone on Saturday.

PREMIER LEAGUE RESULTS

  • Frenchville 3 d Central 1
  • Bluebirds 0 drew Clinton 0
  • Nerimbera 3 d Southside United 0
