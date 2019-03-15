Frenchville looks to capitalise on positive start

SOLID START: Frenchville will be looking for a strong start to the 2019 Rockhampton Hockey Association A-grade competition after winning both the men's and women's divisions at the Lightning 9s hockey carnival in Gladstone.

SOLID START: Frenchville will be looking for a strong start to the 2019 Rockhampton Hockey Association A-grade competition after winning both the men's and women's divisions at the Lightning 9s hockey carnival in Gladstone. CONTRIBUTED

HOCKEY: Coach Lisa Morgan says the Frenchville A-grade men have a grand final berth in their sights this season.

They will open their 2019 campaign on Saturday against Southern Suburbs, the team that beat them in the preliminary final last year.

Frenchville have enjoyed a good pre-season, taking out the Lightning 9s in Gladstone.

Their women, who are this year being coached by former Olympian Kym Ireland, made it a double for the club with a strong showing at the carnival.

Morgan said it was good to get the win, and the nines format also allowed players to fine-tune their close skills and test their fitness.

"It was a tough season for us last year so it was nice to get a win,” she said.

Jarrod Bass (left) will be a key figure for Frenchville again this season. Michelle Gately

"The boys are really happy with that result and it just gets things off to a positive start for us.”

Morgan said Frenchville had retained the core of last year's squad, and she would again be looking to the experienced trio of Adam Bunn, Jarrod Bass and Tim Byrne to lead the way.

She also expects young guns Lachlan Sisley and Nathan Moffat to be bigger and better this year, and Queensland schoolboys rep Kadence Lenzina to make his mark with some more game time.

Morgan said the opening game against Souths would be a bit of a "feeling out process” for both teams.

"I'm expecting a tight tussle which is always the case against Souths.

"I think our strength this year is going to be our midfield control.

"We finished third last year but if we can finalise our playing roster as I expect, we'll definitely be aiming for a grand final spot.”