Frenchville makes a statement with big win over Crocs

Frenchville's Rob Chelepy landed nine from nine kicks against Capricorn Coast.

Frenchville's Rob Chelepy landed nine from nine kicks against Capricorn Coast. Chris Ison ROK200518crugby3

RUGBY UNION: Frenchville were determined to make a statement in their Round 9 clash at the weekend and they did just that, running out 63-19 winners over the Cap Coast Crocs.

Frenchville scored first and were never headed in the spirited clash at Ryan Park, which was the sole A-grade fixture played at the weekend.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Colts' withdrawal from the A-grade competition last week meant Brothers had a bye along with Biloela, and Gladstone and Dawson Valley rescheduled their game and will play for double points when they meet again in Round 15.

Frenchville captain Cameron Lindley said it was a good performance, apart from a lapse midway in the first half which let the Crocs back into the contest.

"It was a hard-fought win but we came out to make a statement today,” he said.

"We really stuck to it at training this week and worked on what we wanted to do in the game and we executed that.

"The key to the win was getting back to our structure and playing our game and working on the little one percenters that we'd gone away from.”

It was Frenchville's sixth win of the season and the Crocs' second loss.

Lindley said fly half Robert Chelepy was a standout, landing all nine kicks.

"Our forward pack really shone and just across the park I'm happy with everyone who played,” he said.

"What we played today is what we want to keep playing. We played nine out of 10 to the coach's standard.”

Cap Coast Crocs player/coach Leveni Bolaqace said while his team didn't win, he couldn't fault the effort.

"I think they (Frenchville) were a bit more physical. We lacked a bit defensively out wide but, in saying that, we did our best.

"I think we are travelling pretty well. I'm really proud of the boys and what they've been doing for the last couple of games.

"Today was a loss but we can hold our heads high and move on to next week and hope for a better game.

"There's some little things we need to work on but we'll do that and come back stronger.”