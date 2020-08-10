Frenchville on target in showdown with Central

Frenchville's Ryan Hawken in full flight in the CQ Premier League clash with Central at Ryan Park on Saturday night. Photo: Jann Houley

FOOTBALL: Skipper Jordan Miller scored a hat-trick as reigning champions Frenchville stormed back into the winner’s circle in Round 5 of the CQ Premier League.

The Roos, who were coming off their first loss of the season to Bluebirds United a week earlier, beat Central 5-1 at Ryan Park on Saturday night.

Theirs was the only game played at the weekend; the two other fixtures (Berserker Southside v Capricorn Coast and Bluebirds United v Nerimbera) were postponed due to rain-affected venues.

Frenchville coach Mat Wust said it was a convincing win and his players were getting better at taking their scoring opportunities.

“We played well last week (against Bluebirds), we just couldn’t put it in the back of the net,” he said.

“It’s just our finishing that’s been off but we’ve been working hard on that at training.

“We were still a bit wasteful in goal in the first half on Saturday; we probably should have been a few more up at half-time but we felt pretty comfortable the whole way.”

Frenchville ran out 5-1 winners over Central in Round 5 of the CQ Premier League. Photo: Jann Houley

Miller opened the scoring in the fifth minute and netted his second in the 40th minute to give Frenchville a 2-nil lead at the break.

The visitors were on the board first in the second half, Central skipper Garth Lawrie scoring in the 54th minute to narrow the margin to one goal.

Frenchville responded with three more goals, with Miller netting his third and one apiece to centre back Cooper Lems and midfielder Milton Saha in his first CQPL appearance.

Wust said after a temporary lapse at the start of the second half his side clicked back into gear and finished the game strongly.

“We lost our way a little bit at the start of the second half but what I was really happy about was how well the boys came back into it,” he said.

Wust made special mention of inspirational captain Miller, who once again led from the front, but said every player did their job which contributed to a great team performance.

Frenchville’s next opponents are Nerimbera.