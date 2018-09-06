Frenchville Pioneers vye for second final win in 3 years

RUGBY UNION: After missing out on a place in the grand finals last year, A-grade Frenchville Pioneers have come back with a vengeance in this year's final decider against Dawson Valley Drovers.

Frenchville will be chasing their second Rugby Capricornia title in three years with stronger defence and strong leadership on the field.

Drovers have had a dominant season, landing a place top of the ladder above the Pioneers and securing a spot in the finals for both their A-grade and reserve grade teams.

The team have met three times this season, with Frenchville losing heavily in the first game but then taking out two wins.

Frenchville coach Lance Robb his side will be making sure they're at their best leading up to Saturday's game.

"Our boys looked sharp at training [Tuesday night],” he said.

"We're just fine-tuning everything and making sure everyone knows where they have to be on the field... and focusing on our attitude.

"They're strong right across the park so if we can hold them out and defend like we did in the first semis, we'll be in with a good chance to take it out.

"After their win against Brothers, they're slightly more of a favourite to win but I'm backing my boys.”

Robb said both teams seemed pretty even this season, however, Frenchville's advantage could lie in their "powerful forward pack” as well as two crucial key players.

"Our half back Ben Edwards (who is debuting in an A-grade grand final) and our fly half Robert Chelepy,” Robb said of his team's secret weapons.

"We'll be utilising those players as both of them play well and will put us in good stead.”

Despite struggling with numbers this season, the team has pulled ahead and have a player ready and waiting to step in for winger Nathan Lawton who has a 50/50 of playing after an ankle injury.

"It's more of a mental game in the finals and it always will be.”