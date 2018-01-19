Frenchville prepares for another big year on court

GETTING READY: Frenchville Netball Club's Angela and Kirby Horn and Trudy Landsberg are counting down to the season's start in March.

Allan Reinikka ROK130118anetball

NETBALL: "Fun, fitness, friends.”

That is Frenchville Netball Club's motto and, according to president Trudy Landsberg, a major reason why the club is the biggest in the Rockhampton competition.

The club fielded 36 teams last year and is expecting similar numbers when this season starts in March.

Landsberg is a long-serving player, umpire and coach. She has also held the role of president for the past 12 years, overseeing the club's growth from 12 teams to its current number.

"We've built the club up and we're really happy with where things are at,” she said.

"I believe a lot of it has to do with the fun, friendly environment that we offer. As much as everyone loves to win, it's not the primary focus.

"We want to see our players develop, and just enjoy playing the game and being part of a team. If we win that's a bonus, that's the cherry on top.”

Frenchville enjoyed its share of success last year. Three of its teams won premierships, six played in grand finals and about 15 made it to the semis. Player registrations are open online through the MyNetball system, and the club caters for players aged eight and up.

"There are teams for those wanting to play social up to the competitive A-grade players,” Landsberg said.

"The club also offers Net Set Go which teaches the fundamentals of the game to five to seven-year-olds.”

Landsberg said there would be a push to get more boys involved in the game, and a major focus would be on the development of the club's coaches and umpires. Landsberg has played netball for 30 years, starting at the age of seven.

"I got started through school. One of our teachers asked us to form a team, and a core group of us played together for five or six years,” she said.

"It was great and we became the best of friends.”

Landsberg said she enjoyed each of her roles with the club and there was nothing more satisfying than seeing young players forge friendships.

"I love to see the girls enjoying themselves, the fun they have,” she said.

"It's also really rewarding to see a child you coached as an eight-year-old progressing through the ranks and developing as a player and a person.”

The club will hold an information day at the Frenchville Sports Club function rooms from 10-2pm Sunday. Its A-grade teams have started training at 6pm Mondays at the North Rockhampton High School and interested players are welcome. For more info, phone 0419331392 or like the club's Facebook page.