Frenchville Roos defeat Bluebirds in round 20

SOCCER: Round 20 of the CQ Premier League could have potentially landed Frenchville a spot in number two on the ladder.

After the Frenchville Roos landed a 6-0 win against Bluebirds United on Saturday, they now have the chance to leap over current second-placers, Capricorn Coast FC.

With Cap Coast taking a BYE next week, Frenchville could slip into second, proving they follow up with a consecutive win over Southside United next week.

Frenchville coach Matt Wust said despite winning round 20, his side didn't play the best they could have.

"It wasn't the highlight of the season but it wasn't a bad night either,” Wust said.

"We were struggling for numbers a bit... due to a combination of work commitments and injuries.

"We had a couple of players backing us up from the second to play in the first and they played well considering some had only played in first division once before.”

Wust said going into the game, the plan was not to concede any goals and allow Bluebirds room to score.

"Structurally, we were defensively very good,” he said.

"We controlled the game so well, and controlled possession of the game.

"We had between 75-80 per cent of the ball, so it was a bit boring for our keeper.

"But I do like controlling a game like that where it would be easy to switch off and just go through the motions... we maintained focus through the whole game.”

Wust is hoping the return of Michael Cay and Shane Lubbe in coming weeks will help strengthen the side leading into the finals.

"Becuase of other results as well, this weekend put us in second row for the rest of the season, with one game last,” Wust said.

"Cap Coast have a BYE now so we'll be two points ahead of them.”

A win would take them to a showdown with Clinton FC in two weeks' time in the major semi-finals.

"We're not getting ahead of ourselves,” Wust said.

"We'll just focus on Southside and concentrate on that game first and not lose focus.

"We'll use a lot of defensive tactics for next week's game and a lot of combination play.

"We've had a very good season considering how much of it's been injury-riddled... but all the clubs are the same at the moment.”

Wust said a game against Clinton would be a "good, tight, physical game”.