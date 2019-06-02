Menu
LEAPING AHEAD: Southside United's Damien Clinton goes in for the kick in Frenchville's round 10 domination.
News

Frenchville Roos impress in Premier League round 10

Steph Allen
by
2nd Jun 2019 7:00 PM
SOCCER: In round 10 of the CQ Premier League Division 1, Frenchville Roos took on Southside United at Ryan Park on Saturday night.

 

The cold start to winter and the sleet of drizzly rain did little to dampen the Roos' spirits, as they surged ahead of their rivals to a 9-0 victory.

Ryan Hawkin opened the night's scoring, followed by Jan Posch who scored on debut to make it 2-0 after 20 minutes.

Another goal after 30 minutes, followed by a first half ending goal by Paul Jackson, took the score to 4-0.

Jan Posch opened the second half with a goal, followed by Jordan Miller.

A penalty score and hat trick by Posch brought the Roos to 8-0.

A header by Hawkin ended the night's scoring.

