Frenchville Roos reclaim victory at Six-A-Side champions

WINNERS: Frenchville Roo's R Hawken lining up the ball in the carnival grand final. Jann Houley

SOCCER: While the Clinton rivals began to lag in Sunday's heat, Frenchville Roos' Tim Zimmitat showed no sign of slowing down.

Facing off with the Gladstone side in the Frenchville Sports Club Six-A-Side carnival at Rockhampton's Ryan Park, Zimmitat opened up the men's grand final scoring with a ball slotted in at the top of the D.

"Tim's work rate in the heat was amazing really,” Roos coach Matt Wust said.

"He worked extremely hard and was all over the field before turning a player on the top of the D to score.

"It was a really good team effort. They boys showed a lot of heart and stuck in together.

"We played very compact in defence and attacked pretty well but weren't finishing on target again.

"That's more stuff to work on this year.”

Wust credited a couple of the team's new palyers for getting good combinations in with existing players.

FRENCHVILLE SPORTS CLUB SIX A SIDE SOCCER: Meteors' Tori van Vegche and Josephine Ware chase the ball Jann Houley

"Clitnon found it hard to break down our compact defence,” he said.

"We didn't give them a chance to get behind us as much as they gave us.

"They came out of the box a bit and gave us a bit of space and we played deeper and didn't give them that space.”

Claiming back the trophy from last year's winners, Bluebirds White, was "satisfying” for the team.

A second score by Jackon Lems, finalised the game 2-1 in favour of the Roos.

"It was a very good soccer game. We played well considering we only have nine players for most for the carnival due to an injury,” Wust said.

"We had two injuries but one of the injuries and one was lucky enough to not be too bad.

"That was Paul Jackon and Robby Day played in goal for us.”

Three days of action-packed soccer saw 20 teams from across the region battle it out.

"The weekend went very well,” competition organiser Gemma Trim said.

"Everyone showed up and it was very strong and competitive.

"We easily had a couple of hundred through the gate every day.”

In the women's, the Mackay Lions took on Gladstone Meteors, Mackay took out the grand final win.