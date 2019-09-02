Frenchville Roos win grand final spot and well-earned rest

FOOtball: Bagging the minor premiership may not be a precursor to finals success for Capricorn Coast FC following their 1-3 defeat at the hands of Frenchville FC over the weekend.

Cap Coast were only able to make one mark on the scoreboard with a goal from Nathan Norris.

DOMINATED: Frenchville puts intense defensive pressure on Cap Coast's Nathan Norris on the weekend. Meg Bolton

Frenchville Roos distributed three goals between as many scorers with Jordan Miller, Nicholas Berry, and Paul Jackson all finding the back of the net.

Despite the outcome, Roos' coach Matt Wust said his players were "on edge” during the first half and struggled to find scoring opportunities.

Soccer, Cap Coast Jared Moran Meg Bolton

It wasn't until the second half did the team "relax' and the scoring began to flow.

"The first half was a bit of a tough battle; both sides played pretty good footy,” he said.

Soccer, Cap Coast Nathan Norris Meg Bolton

"Second half we changed a few bits and pieces around and we relaxed into the game.

"I thought we dominated the second half.”

Soccer, Frenchville Dean Harrison Meg Bolton

Despite going into the game positioned under Cap Coast on the ladder, Wust said the boys were not fazed, treating the finals campaign as a clean slate.

"The rest of the season is to get to finals, once you get to finals it's a whole different ball game,” he said.

Soccer, Frenchville Dean Harrison and Cap Coast Sam Bandiera Meg Bolton

The Roos will progress straight to the grand final while Capricorn Coast get a second go next weekend against Bluebirds FC.

Wust said he was hoping the week break would play in the Roos' favour, allowing the team to rest "niggling” injuries.

"Everyone will be fighting fit for the final in two weeks at Frenchie (home ground),” he said.

It is now a waiting game for the Roos with Wust hesitant to commit to any changes in the team's play until their grand final foe is confirmed.

Soccer, Cap Coast Sam Bandiera Meg Bolton

"Changes depend on whether we play Bluebirds or Cap Coast, they're two very different teams so we will wait and see,” he said.

He said front three players, Shane Lubbe, Jordan Miller, and Jan Posch were stand-outs after the trio "put Cap Coast under a lot of pressure.”

Cap Coast will take on Bluebirds who knocked-out Clinton FC 0-1 on Saturday night.

The two will meet at 7pm at Apex Park in Yeppoon this Saturday.