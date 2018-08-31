Frenchville Rovers' coach discusses prelim final

HOCKEY: Frenchville Rovers' A1 men's side have a huge advantage this weekend, boasting a full-strength squad in the preliminary match against Souths.

Rovers' coach, Lisa Morgan, said captain Adam Bunn had a rough game last week, copping a getaway ball in the back and being taken off early in the second half after an ankle injury.

However, he's back this weekend with a vengeance and a stronger than average team that is sure to improve Rovers' grand final chances.

"They've been building nicely and trained well Thursday night,” Morgan said.

"It's not too often we get a full squad... and with all our experienced players playing, that's what you want in the first part of the game.

"It will be difficult picking who goes on as all the boys have done a great job.

"But we'll be looking at Souths and at the guys who will handle the pressure best, then we'll continue to rotate some players on the field so we're nice and fresh all night.”

Morgan said the team is also focusing on following through on opportunities and maintaining pressure throughout.

"Once we've got the ball we'll be taking opportunities and creating them,” she said.

"We'll make sure we don't allow early goals because if we let them in early it puts us on the back foot.

"It's about being composed and concentrating in the first 15.

"We've been focusing on our press and we won't let the Souths out of defence too easy.”

Morgan said midfielder Jarred Bass and Tim Byrne up front will be sure to deliver a big game between them.

The more experienced players are also being a positive and calming influence on the younger players who will be stepping up this weekend.

"We're asking them to keep it simple,” Morgan said.

"They've got great skills but just overplay a bit, so we want them to just do the basics well.

"Souths have good defence and a good midfield.

"Caleb Christensen is one of their key players so we'll step up on him early and put the pressure on.”

A win against Souths this weekend will land Rovers in a grand final face off with season front runners, Wanderers.

"They are affectively undefeated this season so it would be a tough match,” Morgan said.

"It's their all-rounds. Their skills and understanding across the park and their passing is brilliant.”

Morgan said she expects the Rovers' more experienced players to be stepping up and controlling the game.

"Then the others will follow,” she said.

"Defence has been our strength this season. We haven't quite clicked into our attacking but we've shown promise.

"If our goal keeper Scott Vidler has got his eye on the ball, he doesn't let too many past him.”