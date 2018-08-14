Frenchville score vital win in CQ Premier League

Frenchville's Ben Forrest goes on the attack against Cap Coast.

Frenchville's Ben Forrest goes on the attack against Cap Coast. Allan Reinikka ROK110818asoccer3

FOOTBALL: The race for second place on the CQ Premier League ladder is well and truly on after Frenchville beat Cap Coast on Saturday night.

Cap Coast remain in second but could have kicked away from third-placed Frenchville if they had won the round 18 clash.

Frenchville were determined to keep their top-two hopes alive and their steely intent earned them a 2-1 win over last year's champions.

Coach Mat Wust praised his team, saying they were finding their groove again after the bye in round 15 had slowed their momentum.

"The boys were outstanding. They played a very good, very attractive style of football,” he said.

"There was a lot of good combination play and we were good all round the park.

EQUALISER: Cap Coast's Dylan Kussrow scored his team's only goal in their 2-1 loss to Frenchville on Saturday. Allan Reinikka ROK110818asoccer1

"We talked before the game about what we needed to do to correct our errors of the last few weeks and about getting back to playing the way we want to play and the boys executed it very well.”

Wust said while the scoreline did not indicate it, Frenchville dominated the game.

"We had plenty of opportunities on the weekend to score and while we didn't have our shooting boots on we definitely had our playing boots on,” he said.

"We can take a lot of confidence from the way we played.

"Cap Coast are a very strong team and have some very experienced campaigners in their squad. They tried a few different things to combat the way we were playing but they couldn't pin us down.”

Frenchville midfielder Ryan Hickey opened the scoring, converting a cracking free kick in the 29th minute.

Cap Coast's Dylan Kussrow levelled it up 11 minutes later before Frenchville's star striker Jordan Miller landed the winner in the 77th minute.

Wust said Hickey, Miller, Tim Zimitat and Zhayd Harbin were his team's best.

Tim Zimitat was one of Frenchville's best. Allan Reinikka ROK110818asoccer4

Gladstone-based side Clinton are on track to secure the minor premiership, with Cap Coast, Frenchville and Central the teams likely to round out the top four with three rounds of the regular season left to play.

Frenchville will play Nerimbera, Bluebirds and Southside United in their last three fixtures. Cap Coast take on Clinton and Nerimbera and have a bye to round out their season.

Wust said Frenchville were timing their run to ensure they were peaking at the right time.

"We've got our combination play evolving very well now, we just have to turn that into goals,” he said.

RESULTS