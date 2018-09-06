Frenchville seeks to secure grand final in major semis

FOCUS: Frenchville's Tim Hickey will likely play a key role when the Roos take on Clinton FC in the major semi-final on Saturday night.

SOCCER: Frenchville's full-strength line-up is chomping at the bit for a chance to take out their fifth grand final win in six years.

However, they'll need to focus on this weekend's major semi-final of the CQ Premier League Division 1 against Clinton FC before their grand return to the top.

Frenchville Roos coach Matt Wust said the team is feeling confident going into this weekend's game after playing Clinton three times this season already.

However, the outcome of the game is down to the flip of a coin at this stage, after Frenchville drew, won and lost in all three past matches.

"Whoever wins this game gets to host the grand final, so it's a big thing to win and get that grand final advantage on home turf,” Wust said.

"Clinton would like to class themselves as the favourites and they deserve it for taking out the minor premiership but I think they know it's going to be a tight, physical game.

"We're up for it and hopefully the boys go well.”

In training last night, Wust was focused on reiterating the team's short, sharp style of play, and keeping confidence levels high.

"We always draw from our players' previous experiences and how we play in the big games,” Wust said.

"There's more intensity in the finals, and there's expected to be no mistakes.

"We'll play to the best of our ability and hopefully we're too much for them to handle.

"We'll take our opportunities and hopefully come up with the win.”

CQ PREMIER LEAGUE DIVISION 1:

Div 1: Clinton v Frenchville at Clinton Football Club, Gladstone. 7pm Saturday.

Div 1: Capricorn Coast Football Club v Central Footbal Club Premier at Apex Park, Yeppoon. 7pm Saturday.