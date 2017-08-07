Frenchville State School all class in Capras Cup win

RISING STARS: The winning Frenchville State School team (back row, from left) Frank Howarth, Trey Mangan, coach Paul Fogwell, Jaiden Savage, Lincoln Edgar, Harri Meilland, trainer Kev Guinane, Brayden Huff, Lathan McMeeken, Mason Broadhurst, Charlie Shuttleton; and (front row, from left) Lawson Britos, Zoe Robson, Chad Charlesworth, Ryan Tattam, Theo Dyer, tee boy Fletcher Fogwell and Ashton Findlater.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Frenchville State School's under-10 rugby league team has won the Capras Cup in emphatic fashion, running out 52-nil winners over Taranganba in the grand final.

It is the sixth time the Rockhampton school has won the Cup, an initiative between Rockhampton Primary School Rugby League and the CQ Capras that has been running since 2005.

This year teams from six Rockhampton schools were involved - Frenchville, St Joseph's Park Avenue, St Anthony's, Crescent Lagoon, Mt Archer and St Joseph's Wandal.

They went head-to-head at the round robin gala day two weekends ago where Frenchville was at its best, beating St Anthony's 44-6, St Joseph's Wandal 58-6 and St Joseph's Park Avenue 40-0.

That qualified them for the final against their Coast equivalent, Taranganba.

The decider was played as the curtain raiser to the Intrust Super Cup clash between the Capras and the Townsville Blackhawks at Browne Park on Saturday.

Frenchville continued the dominance they had displayed in the round games to run away with the game.

Coach Paul Fogwell said it was a fantastic performance built on rock-solid defence.

"I know we scored a lot of points but our defence was particularly impressive,” he said.

"At one stage, Taranganba had four consecutive sets on our try line and we repelled them and scored on the next set.

"The other pleasing aspect of the game was that the points were shared around. We scored everywhere and from every position.”

Fogwell said the team's starting front rowers - cousins Brayden Huff and Jaiden Savage, the team captain - laid the foundation for the victory.

"I was confident going into the final but I didn't think it would be quite that one-sided,” he said.

"I think the key for us was consistency and continuity.

"The majority of the team plays together in the Friday afternoon schools competition, where we are undefeated.

"Only three members were ineligible because they are 11 and, being a big rugby league school, we had a cast of thousands try out for those spots.”