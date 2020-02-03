Frenchville still flying high

CRICKET: Frenchville Falcons held onto their top spot on the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge ladder on the weekend, defeating Gladstone’s The Glen in round 15.

The match went into the last over, with Falcons claiming victory with nine runs, “13 points clear with the full round to play”.

They scored 157, with The Glen scoring 148.

“We got them out in the last over,” Frenchville captain Brent Hartley said.

“It was a tight game.

“It was a really good outcome for us and I’m pretty happy with the win.”

Falcons’ Logan Whitfield was a standout, getting three wickets alongside Joe McGahan.

‘Those two bowled pretty well.

“Dane Bidgood got the wicket off Sam Larry which was a big one for us.”

After the first 20 overs, Frenchville was down by three, but Hartley was optimistic about their chances for a comeback.

After the track began to flatten out after the midday rainfall, the Falcons were keen to get their batsmen to set up a decent total and take a few early wickets to put the pressure on.

“We’ve won two out of the last two games against these guys this year so we’re just building on that,” Hartley said before the win.

“They are the second strongest team in the competition so it’s a good test for us after the Christmas break.

“The win spaces us away from second and third … if we can keep doing what we’ve been doing and winning games, we will be happy.”

Frenchville are on a bye next weekend.