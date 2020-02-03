Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRICKET: Frenchville Falcons' Joe McGahan
CRICKET: Frenchville Falcons' Joe McGahan
News

Frenchville still flying high

Steph Allen
, stephanie.allen@capnews.com.au
2nd Feb 2020 10:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Frenchville Falcons held onto their top spot on the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge ladder on the weekend, defeating Gladstone’s The Glen in round 15.

The match went into the last over, with Falcons claiming victory with nine runs, “13 points clear with the full round to play”.

They scored 157, with The Glen scoring 148.

Photos
View Gallery

“We got them out in the last over,” Frenchville captain Brent Hartley said.

“It was a tight game.

“It was a really good outcome for us and I’m pretty happy with the win.”

Falcons’ Logan Whitfield was a standout, getting three wickets alongside Joe McGahan.

‘Those two bowled pretty well.

“Dane Bidgood got the wicket off Sam Larry which was a big one for us.”

After the first 20 overs, Frenchville was down by three, but Hartley was optimistic about their chances for a comeback.

After the track began to flatten out after the midday rainfall, the Falcons were keen to get their batsmen to set up a decent total and take a few early wickets to put the pressure on.

“We’ve won two out of the last two games against these guys this year so we’re just building on that,” Hartley said before the win.

“They are the second strongest team in the competition so it’s a good test for us after the Christmas break.

“The win spaces us away from second and third … if we can keep doing what we’ve been doing and winning games, we will be happy.”

Frenchville are on a bye next weekend.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Yeppoon whizz kid gets unreal overseas job offer

        premium_icon Yeppoon whizz kid gets unreal overseas job offer

        Education IMAGINE walking into your senior year of high school knowing you have a plum job to go to when you graduate.

        Incredible way Rocky business hopes to help fire victims

        premium_icon Incredible way Rocky business hopes to help fire victims

        Business ‘We would like to see it given to fire fighters and people who have lost their...

        More rain set to fall over CQ this week

        premium_icon More rain set to fall over CQ this week

        Weather CQ is expected to swelter through the start of the week, before forecast wet...

        Skateboarder vs vehicle at 4am

        premium_icon Skateboarder vs vehicle at 4am

        News One teenage patient has been taken to hospital