Frenchville storms back from early deficit to win by six

FOOTBALL: An early goal from Southside United stung Frenchville into action in their CQ Premier League clash at Ryan Park on Saturday night.

Southside were on the board 10 minutes into the contest but Frenchville skipper Tim Hickey landed the equaliser five minutes later.

The Roos then took charge, scoring another six goals to run out 7-1 winners and shore up second place on the ladder behind Clinton.

Michael Cay and Harry Dean both finished with a double, while Joe Burke and Paul Jackson also got their names on the scoresheet.

Coach Mat Wust said it was pleasing to see the players taking advantage of their goal-scoring opportunities.

Tim Hickey scored the opening goal for Frenchville. Allan Reinikka ROK230618asoccer2

"We came out a little bit slow last night and they scored first,” he said.

"It was a bit of a wake-up call for us but the boys went on to play some good football and put some good goals away.

"We've been creating a lot of chances in our games, we just haven't been putting them away so it was good to see them do that last night.”

Wust said it was a good all-round performance and every player did their job well.

Frenchville's next assignment is Clinton, who had a 4-2 win over fellow Gladstone side Central on Saturday.

"Clinton are a very hard task and we've got a bit of work to do,” Wust said..

"We're not getting ahead of ourselves, we're just taking it one game at a time. We know we have to prepare well, play good football and take our chances in every game.

"We're two thirds into the season now. We're not in a bad spot but we're not where we want to be either.

"Our goal is to win every game from here and see where we finish up.”

RESULTS