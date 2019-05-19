Frenchville students take pride in new playground

FRENCHVILLE State School students were overcome with joy when they first laid their eyes on a brand new jungle of fun right in their backyards.

To celebrate National Walk Safely to School Day, the students began their walk on Friday morning from the renewed playground at Eichelberger Park.

Cr Cherie Rutherford said it made her very happy to see the new playground being used by students.

Cr Neil Fisher said the students should feel proud of the renewed playground and commended the school for their proactive interaction with Rockhampton Region Council.

Students had input into the development of the playground.

The new playground equipment included a double tower with spaces for climbing, crawling, balancing, and sliding, as well as a double swing, kangaroo springer, and spiroette.