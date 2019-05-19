Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cr Rutherford, Cr Fisher, and Frenchville students celebrate renewed playground.
Cr Rutherford, Cr Fisher, and Frenchville students celebrate renewed playground. RRC
Council News

Frenchville students take pride in new playground

Aden Stokes
by
19th May 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRENCHVILLE State School students were overcome with joy when they first laid their eyes on a brand new jungle of fun right in their backyards.

To celebrate National Walk Safely to School Day, the students began their walk on Friday morning from the renewed playground at Eichelberger Park.

Cr Cherie Rutherford said it made her very happy to see the new playground being used by students.

Cr Neil Fisher said the students should feel proud of the renewed playground and commended the school for their proactive interaction with Rockhampton Region Council.

Students had input into the development of the playground.

The new playground equipment included a double tower with spaces for climbing, crawling, balancing, and sliding, as well as a double swing, kangaroo springer, and spiroette.

frenchville state school national walk to school day rockhampton regional council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Relay For Life Rockhampton 2019

    premium_icon GALLERY: Relay For Life Rockhampton 2019

    News Were you snapped at Relay For Life over the weekend?

    UPDATE: Man transported to hospital following a hit and run

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man transported to hospital following a hit and run

    Breaking Police are investigating the incident

    • 19th May 2019 5:10 PM
    Premier denies Adani link to election failure

    premium_icon Premier denies Adani link to election failure

    Politics 'At the end of the day it’s about jobs'

    VIDEO: Michelle Landry speaks out after landslide win

    premium_icon VIDEO: Michelle Landry speaks out after landslide win

    News She thanked her rival Russell Robertson for being very respectful