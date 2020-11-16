Frenchville students to explore closer to home

Capricorn Caves offer more than 1.5 kilometres of mysterious passages to explore.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus across the nation and closure of borders, forced primary schools to cancel annual 6th-grade Canberra excursions, removing a significant rite of passage from the calendars of many young Australians.

Recognising the importance of showcasing our nation’s incredible history, arts, science, technology and environment, Frenchville State School, together with the team at Capricorn Caves, have re-designed their year six camp with a focus on exploring the local area.

The jam-packed five-day (November 23-27) itinerary incorporates visits to Capricorn Caves, Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary, Koorana Crocodile Farm, Great Keppel Island via Keppel Konnections and Freedom Fast Cats, Rocky Instincts, Discovery Parks Coolwaters, Emu Park ANZAC Memorial, Rockhampton Council chambers, and Rockhampton Riverbank, including a study of art and architecture.

Rocky and Malachi Conway of Rocky Instincts with Eloise Tasker at Kershaw Gardens on Australia Day

Frenchville State School Deputy Principal, Bill Smith advocated the idea earlier in 2020 as travel became uncertain and the planned Year 6 trip to Canberra was suddenly in limbo.

“We remain passionate about giving the students the opportunity to take part in educational experiences in Year 6 and take part in activities that would not only support curriculum but promote the local tourism industry and businesses in the region,” he said.

“Instead of going to the National Gallery, we suggested students have the opportunity to discover art and architecture along the riverbank. While we are currently unable to attend the War Memorial in Canberra, we plan to honour our fallen heroes at the Emu Park ANZAC Walk and lay a wreath at the Emu Park RSL.”

Capricorn Caves general manager Jordan Wheeler said he was thrilled to take part in the planning of a local school tour he hoped would be considered as an alternative by more schools in the region.

“There is so much history and education readily available in our own backyard, and this was an exciting initiative to be involved in,” Mr Wheeler said.

“Aside from the valuable experiences and learnings that students will take away from a variety of tourism operators, they will be solidly contributing to the industry, supporting a number of businesses to continue recovering from what has been a very tough year.”

Emu Park ANZAC Memorial Sunrise

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll was looking forward to following the Year 6 expedition across our wonderful region.

“In this ever-changing and uncertain year, we look forward to welcoming the Frenchville State School crew to many locations across the Capricorn Coast and Rockhampton,” she said.

“From natural landscapes, wildlife experiences, an incredible wonder of the world and plenty of heritage and history, our destination is extremely diverse and offers huge educational opportunities for young students.”