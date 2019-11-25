Frenchville takes out round seven victory over Brothers

CRICKET: Frenchville Falcons have defended their Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge after a 155-run lead over CA Accounting Rockhampton Brothers in round seven at the weekend.

After winning the toss and stepping up to bat first, Falcons achieved their goal of putting a good total on the board, making 270 runs and losing only two wickets in 40 overs.

“We can’t really do too much better,” captain Brent Hartley said.

“It’s really good for our boys. We didn’t bowl them out but they blocked up and didn’t even try and win.

“We ended up with a double bonus-point win.”

Hartley said the team’s opening partnership between Lachlan Hartley (who ended up with 117) and Sam Chew (83), was a positive way to start off the game.

“We were none for 198 before we lost the wicket,” he said.

“It’s been a few years since we’ve had an opening stand like that.”

Cricket: Frenchville's Lachlan Hartley.

The team has been unbeaten all season, and Hartley hopes to continue their winning streak against the tough Gracemere Bulls next weekend.

“We will play them in the T20 on Friday and in the Cap Challenge on Saturday. It will be our biggest test so far,” he said. “Joe McGowan and Logan Whitfield will be away for North Queensland, so we’ll be missing two of our top guns.

“If we’re batting first, we’ll try to get a decent total on the board and try and restrict them.

“We’ll put Todd Harmsworth out first and try and put pressure on the whole team.”

Brothers captain Luke Reid said his “under-strength” team was missing a lot of players this week in what was always going to be a “tough game”.

“We struggled to contain them and same with batting, we just didn’t have batting depth to challenge that score at all,” he said.

Sam Guerin, Jacob Bruce and Tim Reid all made 19 and Byron Frisk added 17 to the board.

“Falcons had a lot of CQ players with a lot of experience, which really showed against our weaker bowling line-up,” Reid said.

Cricket: Brothers' Bevan Moyes.

“We haven’t won a game yet this season. But we will get all of our players back just before Christmas and will be a lot stronger.

“We’re looking to get a couple of wins before Christmas break.”

Next weekend, Brothers will sit out of the Cap Challenge round and will play Capricorn Coast in the T20 comp.

“In the T20 comp we’ve had a couple of good games,” Reid said.

“I think we have a really good chance against Cap Coast because we’re sitting very similar on the ladder.

“Hopefully we’ll take momentum and confidence out of those particular games once we make that.”