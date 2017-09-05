Frenchville teams win three primary school league titles

RUGBY LEAGUE: Frenchville State School has capped a stellar season, winning three of the four Rockhampton Primary Schools Rugby League grand finals it contested.

It claimed the 6A final with a 24-10 win over St Anthony's and scored on the buzzer to win a nail-biter against Rockhampton Grammar in the 5A decider.

It also took the honours in 6C with a 14-10 win over Rocky Grammar in what was hailed as one of the games of the day.

The other grand finals winners were the Gracemere Giants, who defeated Frenchville White in 5C, St Anthony's in 5B and Mt Archer who took the 6B title with a gritty win in golden point extra time.

Mt Archer State School, 6B premiers 2017. CONTRIBUTED

Rockhampton Primary Schools Rugby League president Paul Fogwell said it had been another successful season, with 39 teams from 18 schools competing in the six divisions.

Heights College fielded its first ever team and it was the first time in 10 years that St Anthony's had contested an A final.

Fogwell said the ongoing support of schools, both state and independent, had guaranteed the success of the primary schools competition since its inception in 1950.

"The quality of football played on grand final day is a testament to the work being done by teachers and coaches at school level,” he said.

"The big thing is that a large number of young players get their first taste of rugby league through the school system.”

St Anthony's, 5B premiers 2017. contributed

Fogwell also acknowledged the support of the Rockhampton Referees Association.

There is more grand finals action in store with the secondary schools grand finals to kick off on Wednesday, and continuing on Friday and Saturday.

Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League president Andrew Lawrence said that for the first time the finals played at Browne Park would be live-streamed.

"It's exciting to be able to provide this to the community. TCC TV from The Cathedral College will deliver the live-stream and it will be available to view via the link provided on the RDSSRL Facebook page, TCC's Facebook page and website,” he said.

"Commentators Walson Carlos, Dominic Draper and Roy Thompson will join guest commentators and past NRL players Jamie Simpson, Justin Loomans and Scott Minto.

"We encourage supporters to come to the matches at Browne Park, however the live-stream is a fantastic way to catch the action if you can't be there.”

PRIMARY SCHOOL RESULTS

5C: Gracemere Giants d Frenchville White 30-14

6C: Frenchville d Rockhampton Grammar School 14-10

5B: St Anthony's d Crescent Lagoon 32-22

6B: Mt Archer d St Mary's 32-28

5A: Frenchville d Rockhampton Grammar School 20-18

6A: Frenchville d St Anthony's 24-10